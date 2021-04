EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)– An Eaton Rapids fire truck caught fire, while driving along US-127 in Gratiot County Monday morning.

According to 6 News CBS affiliate WNEM in Saginaw, Gratiot County Central Dispatch received a call about the vehicle fire around 7:20 a.m., the struck stopped Northbound near Wilson road.

No one was hurt during the fire, and the cause remains unknown at this time.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.