EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 46-year-old man from Eaton Rapids has been arrested and charged with three counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

Michigan State Police say troopers from the Lansing post were called to investigate a criminal sexual conduct complaint on Thursday.

After speaking with all parties involved, police arrested Daniel Kim Schlappi.

Schlappi is accused of sexually assaulting a woman over the course of three years, starting when she was a minor.

He was arraigned in the 56A District Court in Eaton County on Friday. A judge set his cash/surety bond at $100,000.