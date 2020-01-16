Eaton Rapids Police asking for help in identifying time and date of vandalism

Eaton Rapids, Mich. – (WLNS):

The Eaton Rapids Police Department needs your help in finding out more information regarding the war memorial that was damaged at the GAR Memorial Park.

Police have so far interviewed the witness who discovered the damage on Thursday, Jan.9 at 2:45 p.m.

The police do not have a definitive time frame of the incident’s occurrence.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department is looking for any tips to identify the offender(s).

The department is looking specifically to find out when the structure was damaged.

If you have information that can help the Eaton Rapids Police Department, please contact 517-663-8118 ext 8532.