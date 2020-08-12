Eaton Rapids police officers need your help finding vehicle involved in Rosehill Cemetery damage

Eaton Rapids Police officers need your help finding the vehicle or driver involved in grave marker damage at Rosehill Cemetery.

Examination of the area indicates a vehicle drove off the cemetery road and struck the markers.

On Monday, August 10, a public works employee discovered that two grave markers had been damaged.

ERPD is seeking the publics’ help with any information pertaining to the vehicle or driver involved in this incident.

If you have any information please contact the officer at 517-663-8118 ext.8532.