Eaton Rapids Public Schools to require masks this fall

Eaton Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — In a Facebook post, Eaton Rapids Public Schools (ERPS) have announced that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks indoors and on school buses.

Masks will be optional for outdoor activities like recess or coming to an athletic event on school property.

Certain people may be exempt for wearing a mask if an approved medical mask exemption is on file with the school.

The post does not detail an end date for the mask mandate, but (ERPS) intends to “closely monitor” the pandemic and express hopes for relaxing masking and other prevention strategies in the future.