Eaton Rapids softball coach arrested for sexual activity with player

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan State Police Department Lansing Post Friday announced 47-year-old William Steven Kunkel Jr. of Eaton Rapids was arrested and accused of sexual activity with a child.

🚨NEWS RELEASE🚨: Eaton Rapids Man Arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Activity. pic.twitter.com/mczkUq5e3i — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 2, 2021

At the time of the alleged sexual activity, Kunkel was a coach for the softball club Finesse Fastpitch, the child was a player.

Kunkel was arraigned on several charges including:

One count of child sexually abusive activity

Two counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree

Two counts of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree

Kunkel was arraigned in the 56th District Court in Eaton County on Tuesday. He was issued $50,000 cash surety bond, with conditions.

Kunkel was arrested following a joint investigation with troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro South post, Lansing Post, and the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit.