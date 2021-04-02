Eaton Rapids softball coach arrested for sexual activity with player

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan State Police Department Lansing Post Friday announced 47-year-old William Steven Kunkel Jr. of Eaton Rapids was arrested and accused of sexual activity with a child.
At the time of the alleged sexual activity, Kunkel was a coach for the softball club Finesse Fastpitch, the child was a player.
Kunkel was arraigned on several charges including:
- One count of child sexually abusive activity
- Two counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree
- Two counts of criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree
Kunkel was arraigned in the 56th District Court in Eaton County on Tuesday. He was issued $50,000 cash surety bond, with conditions.
Kunkel was arrested following a joint investigation with troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro South post, Lansing Post, and the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit.