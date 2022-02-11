LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is distributing over $1.1 million in coastal management grants.

These funds will go towards 17 projects and program initiatives that will help protect and develop coastal resources along the nation’s longest freshwater coastline.

One local recipient of the projects funded through the Michigan Coastal Management Program (MCMP) is GEI Consultants of Michigan in Lansing.

$75,000 was awarded to GEI Consultants of Michigan to provide technical support to the MCMP in the development of the MCMP Adaptation Strategies Toolkit.

These projects will help provide planning and implementation to further strengthen coastal hazard preparedness and mitigation, find solutions for alterative shore protection, find methods to mitigate coastal flooding, find ways to prevent coastal hazards such as erosion and flooding, Install a barrier-free kayak launch and improve the MCMP Resilient Coastal Communities Adaptation Strategies toolkit.

Recipients of the 2022 grants include: