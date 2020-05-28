EGLE needs your help finding effective ways to provide language assistance (English, El español, and العربية)

Beginning 10,000 years ago, retreating North American glaciers carved out a marvel of nature so vast that it is easily identifiable from outer space. Together, the Great Lakes contain one-fifth of all the drinkable water on the surface on the planet or an estimated 6 quadrillion gallons. (SHNS photo courtesy NASA)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The deadline to comment on EGLE’s Limited English Proficiency Plan is June 1st.



The Office of Environmental Justice Public Advocate is accepting written comments on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Limited English Proficiency Plan draft.



EGLE is looking for feedback to identify who needs language assistance, effective ways to provide that assistance, as well as how they can inform the public about programs, services, or activities.



The plan sets up department wide guidance to help promote equity and environmental justice by providing meaningful access to programs and services for people who do not speak English as their primary language as well as anyone who has a limited ability to read, speak, write, or understand English.



The draft is available on the web in English, Spanish and Arabic. For more information call (517) 249 – 0906.



As a reminder all written comments or questions regarding the plan must be submitted by June 1st, 2020.

La Oficina de Justicia Ambiental está aceptando comentarios por escrito sobre un plan propuesto por el Departamento del Medioambiente, Grandes Lagos y Energía de Michigan (EGLE). El plan ha sido identificado con las siglas LEP – “Limited English Proficiency Plan” o “Plan de Dominio Limitado del Inglés”. El plan LEP está concebido para ayudar a aquellas personas con conocimientos limitados del idioma inglés. Se aceptarán comentarios por un período de 45 días que comenzará el 16 de abril y finalizará el 1 de junio de 2020.



El EGLE LEP establece una guía de orientación para todo el departamento con el fin de ayudar a promover la equidad y la justicia ambiental al proporcionar un acceso significativo a los programas y servicios para las personas que no hablan inglés como idioma principal y / o que tienen una capacidad limitada para leer, hablar, escribir, o entender inglés. EGLE también quisiera tener su opinión acerca de las siguientes preguntas:

¿Cómo puede EGLE identificar a las personas que necesitan ayuda con el idioma? ¿Cuáles son las formas efectivas en que se puede proporcionar asistencia lingüística? ¿Cómo puede EGLE garantizar que las personas con capacidad limitada en el idioma inglés sean informadas acerca de nuestros programas, servicios o actividades?

El borrador del Plan LEP está disponible en la Web en Michigan.gov/EGLEEnvironmentalJustice o puede contactar a Katie Kruse al 517-249-0906, o por correo electrónico escribiendo a EGLE-NondiscriminationCC@Michigan.gov.

Los comentarios o preguntas sobre el plan pueden enviarse por escrito antes del 1 de junio de 2020 a Katie Kruse, EGLE-NondiscriminationCC@Michigan.gov o también por correo regular a la siguiente dirección: EGLE, Attn. Oficina de Justicia Ambiental, PO Box 30473, Lansing, MI 48909-7973.

⇒ Proyecto de Plan de Dominio Limitado del Inglés

يقبل مكتب المدعي العام للعدالة البيئية التعليقات المكتوبة على مسودة خطة محدودي إتقان اللغة الإنجليزية (LEP) الخاصة بإدارة ميتشغان للبيئة، والبحيرات الكبرى والطاقة (EGLE). سيتم قبول التعليقات لمدة 45 يومًا تبدأ في 16 أبريل وتنتهي في 1 يونيو 2020



تضع خطة محدودي إتقان اللغة الإنجليزية (LEP) الخاصة بإدارة ميتشغان للبيئة، والبحيرات الكبرى والطاقة (EGLE) إرشادات على مستوى الإدارة للمساعدة في تعزيز الإنصاف والعدالة البيئية من خلال توفير وصول هادف إلى البرامج والخدمات للأشخاص الذين لا يتحدثون الإنجليزية كلغتهم الأساسية و / أو الذين لديهم قدرة محدودة على القراءة أو التحدث أو الكتابة أو فهم اللغة الإنجليزية



تسعى EGLE أيضًا للحصول على تعليقات حول الأسئلة التالية:



كيف يمكن لـ EGLE التعرف على الأفراد الذين يحتاجون إلى مساعدة ل

ما هي السبل الفعالة لتقديم المساعدة اللغوية ؟

كيف يمكن لـ EGLE ضمان إبلاغ الأفراد محدودي إتقان اللغة الإنجليزية (LEP) حول برنامج أو خدمة أو نشاط ؟



تتوافر مسودة خطة محدودي إتقان اللغة الإنجليزية LEP على الموقع الإليكتروني Michigan.gov/EGLEEnvironmentalJustice

أو عن طريق الاتصال كاتي كروس

Katie Kruse at 517-249-0906 أو بإمكانكم طلب نسخة عبر البريد الالكتروني

EGLE-NondiscriminationCC@Michigan.gov يمكن تقديم تعليقات أو أسئلة مكتوبة بشأن الخطة بحلول 1 يونيو 2020 إلى كاتي كروس EGLE-NondiscriminationCC@michigan.gov كما يمكن إرسال التعليقات إلى

EGLE, Attn. Office of Environmental Justice Public Advocate, PO Box 30473, Lansing, MI 48909-7973.



⇒ إدارة ميتشغان

للبيئة، والبحيرات الكبرى، والطاقة

مسودة خطة محدودي إتقان اللغة اإلنجليزية