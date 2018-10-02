Eight injured when pickup truck runs into Flint protest line

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Jake May - MLive.com

FLINT, Mich (WLNS) - A union official says some of the people struck by a pickup truck during a protest to demand a $15 per hour minimum wage in Michigan are being released from a hospital.



Police say eight people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after the pickup collided with the protesters in Flint.



Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry told The Associated Press that three of those injured remain under observation in the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.



Police Chief Tim Johnson says he doesn't believe the crash Tuesday morning near a near a fast-food restaurant was intentional and that the driver "seemed pretty shaken up." Johnson initially said four or five people had non-life-threatening injuries, but later said eight were hospitalized. The pickup was later hit by a utility truck.



Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer was among those participating in the protest. She wasn't injured and a post on her Twitter account says she's "incredibly sad that so many people were hurt."



The Flint Journal reports that Johnson says those who were struck were at the end of a group of protesters walking along a street. He says the driver "acted like he didn't see them."

More from MLive: Eight hospitalized after truck smashes into Flint protest

