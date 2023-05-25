Eight new motor carrier officers graduated from MSP’s officer recruit school today.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Eight new motor carrier officers joined the Michigan State Police Thursday afternoon.

The graduation ceremony for the 26th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School took place at 1 p.m. at The MTG Space in Lansing.

Motor carrier officers are armed and uniformed members of MSP who focus on enforcing traffic safety laws and regulations on commercial vehicles.

These include size and weight enforcement and hazardous materials regulation.

“You have an important role in our traffic safety efforts and will help save lives by working to reduce traffic crashes and injuries for Michigan residents and visitors,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of MSP, in his address to the new officers.

“Please take your rights and responsibilities seriously and strive to be the best you can be every single day,” Gasper continued.

The new officers have spent the past 18 weeks training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, first aid, criminal law, precision driving, commercial vehicle law and commercial vehicle inspection procedures, according to a statement from MSP.

The new officers are as follows: