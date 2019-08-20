Eight waterfowl poachers in Michigan get over $18k in fines

A group of eight men will pay fines following a waterfowl poaching investigation.



The men were arraigned in the 42nd District Court in New Baltimore and ordered to pay more than $18,500 in reimbursement for species protection and other court costs.



The men pleaded guilty to taking an over limit of geese and failure to retrieve game during the 2018 season.



Each of the men was ordered to pay $2,312.50 in reimbursement for the illegally harvested birds, in addition to court costs and fines.



In early October of 2018, Conservation Officer Joseph Deppen received an anonymous complaint about significant waterfowl dumping into a private pond near Chesterfield.



“Southeast Michigan is an important waterfowl resource to the state and region,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “I commend the anonymous tipster who reported this complaint.”



Deppen coordinated with local conservation officers and found the eight hunters illegally harvesting multiple geese and mallards as well as not retrieving all of their shot game in the field, which is illegal.



After the hunters had taken approximately 20 geese, two hunters carried them in the bed of a nearby pickup truck, then returned to hunting. Officers approached the hunters for regulatory checks. When asked about any additional geese, the hunters denied shooting more than what was in their possession.



During individual interviews, the hunters confessed to taking a total of 33 Canada geese. 21 of the geese were lying on the ground near the blind and 12 were hidden in the back of a pickup truck.



The daily limit at the time was three Canada geese per person, meaning the hunters were nine over limit.



Conservation officers confiscated the game and firearms from the hunters and ticketed them for illegally taking waterfowl.



The 2019 waterfowl season begins September 1. Reserved hunt applications for the waterfowl period will be accepted through August 28.



If you witness or suspect a natural resource violation, call or text the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at (800) 292 – 7800.