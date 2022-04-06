EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The ‘Albert EL Fresco’ pedestrian area will return to downtown East Lansing’s Albert Avenue this May.

The Albert EL Fresco area features different types of seating, tables, shade amenities, hammocks, decorative lighting, and outdoor games.

The games include cornhole, giant chess and giant Connect 4. There will also be a variety of programming hosted throughout the summer that includes live music, outdoor yoga, game nights, and more.

Take-Out-Tuesdays is a new program beginning this summer. It encourages community members to grab take-out from their favorite downtown businesses.

“We are excited to bring back the Albert EL Fresco this summer and we encourage community members to come down and check it out,” said East Lansing Community & Economic Development Administrator Adam Cummins. “While out and about, we also encourage community members to support the many local businesses in downtown East Lansing and participate in our new Take-Out-Tuesdays program.”

Open alcohol is not allowed, but food and alcohol can be enjoyed in the approved outdoor dining areas operated by the nearby restaurants.

Both lanes of Albert Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday, May 10.

