EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department will be holding a press conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to release video of the officer-involved shooting on April 25.

A 21-year-old man from Lansing was shot by police at Meijer on Lake Lansing Rd. on Monday, April 25 and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The suspect was eventually released from the hospital on May 2 and was lodged at the Ingham County Jail.

Michigan State Police added that the suspect was in police custody on a probation violation warrant.

It all started around 6:30 p.m. on April 25, when officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) were sent to the Meijer at 1350 W. Lake Lansing Road for a weapons complaint.

A caller told police a man pulled a gun out of a car, stuck it in his pocket and went into the store.

When officers got to the store, they saw a man that matched the description given by the caller.

A chase started and both the officers and the man left the store, and when the officers came in contact with the man, shots were fired, according to police.

The man was hit and later taken to the hospital, where police say he is now stable. According to ELPD, no one else was injured.

Officials also said a weapon was retrieved at the scene.

However, family members tell 6 News they believe the shooting was uncalled for. They say he was doing nothing wrong and they believe he was targeted for his race.

“He had his hands in the air, and they continued to shoot him,” said his aunt, Charity VanAtten.

“I seen him on the floor and I’m just screaming telling them to stop shooting stop shooting,” said his girlfriend, Katy.

At an East Lansing Police Oversight Commission special meeting on Thursday, April 28, ELPD Chief Kim Johnson said he had not seen the video yet.

At the meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously that the videos should be released between 3-7 days. That was a week ago.