ELECTION: Prop 2 passes with 89% of the vote

A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen in Moscow on March 23, 2018. – A public apology by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, on March 22, 2018 failed to quell outrage over the hijacking of personal data from millions of people, as critics demanded the social media giant go much further to protect privacy. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With 92% of precincts reporting, Michiganders have voted overwhelmingly in favor of Proposal 2 with 88.7% voting yes.

Proposal 2 would amend the state constitution to require a search warrant in order to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications.

This proposed constitutional amendment prohibits unreasonable searches or seizures of a person’s electronic data and electronic communications.

Proposal 2 would apply the same conditions currently required for the government to obtain a search warrant to search a person’s house or seize a person’s things.

Supporters of the amendment include State Senator Jim Runestad (R-15), the Green Party of Michigan and the North Oakland Democratic Club.

In a statement Sen. Runestad said, “the failure of our laws to address this new reality is not only a threat to our liberties today. It is a threat to the future liberties of generations to come. The Fourth Amendment still matters. We don’t know what technological advances will come next, but one thing is for sure, after 246 years of us Americans, our right to privacy still matters.”

Background:

In Riley v. California (2014), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that a warrant is necessary to search a suspect’s cellphone during an arrest. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that while a police officer can inspect the “physical aspects of a phone to ensure that it will not be used as a weapon,” a police officer cannot search a phone’s data without a warren.

Chief Justice Roberts stated, “Modern cell phones are not just another technological convenience. With all they contain and all they may reveal, they hold for many Americans ‘the privacies of life’… The fact that technology now allows an individual to carry such information in his hand does not make the information any less worthy of the protection for which the Founders fought. Our answer to the question of what police must do before searching a cell phone seized incident to an arrest is accordingly simple—get a warrant.