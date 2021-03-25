Election reform bills would change election rules in big counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The big 39-bill package introduced by Michigan Senate Republicans on Wednesday aims to change a lot of things about state elections, but one change would only affect the biggest counties, including Ingham County.

Every county in Michigan has a board of county canvassers that is responsible for, among other things, certifying election results and overseeing recounts. Right now, every canvassing board in the state has four members, split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

By law, any action by a canvassing board must be bipartisan. When all four members are present, this isn’t an issue, because it would take three members to form a majority, and both parties have only two. However, the board can hold meetings with only three members present, so the law prevents the two canvassers from the same party from acting without the other’s approval.

Click here to read the state’s handbook for county boards of canvassers. The system is explained on page 11, under “Quorum Required.”

One of the bills in the State Senate bill pack would change the formula for larger counties. Those with populations between 200,000 and 750,000 would instead have a six-person board of county commissioners, with three Republicans and three Democrats.

Additionally, rather than simply requiring bipartisan support, any action by a six-person board would require support from at least two members of both political parties. That means, even with the whole board present, two canvassers from the same party could block action by the other four canvassers.

There are six counties that fall into that population range: Genesee, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, and Washtenaw Counties.

Also under the bill, counties with more than 750,000 would have eight members on their canvassing boards, four Republicans and four Democrats. Again, any action would require support from at least two members of both political parties. In this scenario, three canvassers from the same party could block action by the other five.

There are only three Michigan counties with that many residents: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne. Wayne County’s board of canvassers entered the national spotlight in November when its Republican canvassers briefly refused to certify the results of the general election.

Click here to read the text of Senate Bill 0296 for yourself. The major proposed changes are on pages 4 through 7.