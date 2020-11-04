ELECTION: Rep. Angela Witwer returns for another term in 71st District

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Democrat Angela Witwer will return for another term in the state House of Representatives.

Representative Witwer defeats Republican Gina Johnsen, keeping the former Republican stronghold district blue.

Johnsen ran on a platform of putting Michigan’s healthcare, public safety, jobs and education first. She is a vocal Second Amendment advocate, NRA member and is an advisor to the Protect Life Michigan student group, which educates high school and college-aged women making childbirth decisions.

The 71st district includes:

Bellevue Township

Benton Township

Carmel Township

Charlotte

Chester Township

Delta Charter Township

Eaton Rapids Township

Kalamo Township

Olivet

Oneida Charter Township

Potterville

Roxand Township

Sunfield Township

Vermontville Township

Walton Township

Windsor Charter Township

and parts of Eaton Township, Grand Ledge, and Lansing in Eaton County.

Witwer was first elected to the statehouse in 2018, and ran on a platform of improving the education system, protecting senior citizens, supporting local agriculture and fighting for a fair tax system.

Rep. Whitwer previously served on the Waverly Community Schools Board of Education for two elected terms.

Witwer’s professional experience includes working for Sparrow Health System and co-owning and operating Edge Partnerships. She has been affiliated with the American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Club, the McLaren Greater Lansing Foundation, the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Economic Club, the Wharton Center for Performing Arts, Volunteers of America, St. Gerard Catholic Church, Michigan State University, the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Small Business Association of Michigan