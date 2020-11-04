ELECTION: Sarah Anthony wins in Michigan’s 68th District

State Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, escorted by an armed man on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Courtesy of the Lansing City Pulse)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 68th District Representative Sarah Anthony will be returning for another term in the Michigan House of Representatives after defeating Republican Challenger, Robert Atkinson.

Anthony won with 75.9% of the vote to Atkinson’s 24.1% and continues the three-decades-long Democratic stronghold in the district.

The 37-year-old Lansing-based legislator was the first African-American woman to serve a partial term in Lansing’s history, and defeats Republican challenger Robert Atkinson.

Representative Anthony ran on a platform of investing in education, small businesses, families and residents through expanding access to quality, affordable health care, equitable opportunities for success, and vital resources to support senior citizens and working parents.

Rep. Anthony has spoken out against issues of racial inequality in Mid-Michigan and the question of whether to allow guns inside the Michigan Capitol.

“I think it’s important for us to look at this from a multi faceted perspective right? So we have African American business owners, elected officials everyone plays a little bit of a role to tackle this thing,” Anthony said back in July at a racial inequalities discussion at a former Black Child and Family Institute building in Lansing.

Rep. Anthony gained national attention in May after a video on social media of her being escorted by three men carrying rifles. The escort came one week after armed protesters surrounded the Capitol building.

“What’s my escape route in the Capitol if a gunman opened fire upon us while we are voting. That’s not something that any of us signed up for, I can guarantee you that,” Anthony told 6 News in May.

Anthony said she does support the Second Amendment but knows that possibility of banning guns at the Capitol has upset many.

Anthony’s escort raised further questions and conversations regarding the current Michigan law that makes it legal to bring a gun inside the Capitol.

Michigan’s 68th district is located in Lansing Township, covers part of Lansing in Ingham County.