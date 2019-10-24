School districts and communities in 69 counties will hold elections November 5th.
The polls will be open statewide from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Changes passed by voters last November allow registration until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
All eligible and registered voters in Michigan may request an absent voter ballot without providing a reason. Requests to have an absent voter ballot mailed to you must be received by your clerk no later than 5 p.m. the Friday before the election.
You also may request an absent voter ballot in person at a city or township clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on the Monday before an election. If you request an absent voter ballot on Monday, you must vote in person at the clerk’s office.
Absent voter ballots may be issued to you at your home address or any address outside of your city or township of residence. After receiving your absent voter ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to complete the ballot and return it to the clerk’s office.
If an emergency, such as a sudden illness or family death, prevents you from reaching the polls on Election Day, you may request an emergency absent voter ballot. Please contact your local clerk for more information about emergency absent voter ballots.
Check your registration status at the Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote.
You also can view your sample ballot if your community is holding an election, as well as find your local clerk and your polling location.
You will be asked to provide identification when you visit the polls on Election Day. Although, if you don’t have picture ID or didn’t bring it to the polls, you can still vote.
Elections to be held in 69 Michigan counties on Nov. 5
