People gather before the first act of the 2019 Electric Forest festival near Rothbury. (June 27, 2019)

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WLNS) — Severe weather has cut the good times short for attendees of the Electric Forest music festival.

A tweet from the festival account relayed the the weather concerns.

Festival organizers ask attendees to get into cars at the festival’s Campgrounds or at “protected areas outside of the venue.”

The tweet added to stay tuned for updates.