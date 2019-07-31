Electric scooters making a comeback to the Lansing area

Lake Erie is being impacted by an overgrowth of algae, known as "algal blooms."

An overgrowth of algae can be caused by an excess of nutrients like phosphorus.

Excess phosphorus can come from municipal, industrial, and agricultural sources.

Blooms from specific blue-green algae known as cyanobacteria can produce toxins that threaten swimmers and drinking water.

These blooms can also lead to low oxygen “dead zones,” which can kill fish and other aquatic life.

Michigan’s Lake Erie Domestic Action Plan hopes to reduce phosphorus entering Lake Erie by 40 percent by 2025.

In addition to researching the causes of blooms, the plan includes providing technical and financial assistance to farmers.