LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) — Throughout February, all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment to help lower the cost of groceries.

This extra assistance will aid nearly 1.29 million Michiganders in approximately 700,000 households across Michigan.

Maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Additional food assistance benefits will go directly on the Bridge Card’s of those eligible, from Feb. 19-28.

These benefits will apply as a specially separate payment from the assistance that is distributed earlier in the month.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive additional benefits.

All households eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be provided an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that number.

Households that received over $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

In April of 2020, after the start of the pandemic, some Michiganders began receiving extra food assistance. In May of 2021, all eligible households began receiving additional monthly benefits.

The federal government is providing extra funding to states for food assistance under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.