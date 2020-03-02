Elizabeth Warren scheduled to be in Detroit tomorrow

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a “Care In Action” campaign rally, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Matt York)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is planning to be in Detroit on Tuesday.

“Being surrounded by fellow fighters like you to share why I’m in this fight is one of my favorite parts of the grassroots movement we’ve built together,” said Warren in a written press release.

Many states across the nation will vote in the primary on March 3rd, but Michigan will be holding the primary on Tuesday, March 10th.

