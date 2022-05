EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three men that allegedly caused property damage in the downtown area.

ELPD has not given any specific information about the damage.

If you recognize these people, or have any information, you can contact the ELPD non-emergency number at (517) 351-4220.

Police said you can remain anonymous.

The three subjects can be seen below.