EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) has released video footage from inside Meijer before the officer-involved shooting at the Lake Lansing Road location last month.

A Lansing man was shot by police at Meijer on April 25 and was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He was eventually released and was held in the Ingham County Jail before being released without charges.

“This video footage is being released as a part of ELPD’s ongoing commitment to transparency in this case and to accommodate a request made by the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson in a press release. “There are a total of 12 videos that show footage from inside the store, with redaction of some faces, where needed, to ensure privacy.”

In the newly released footage, you see the man in the produce section of the store shopping around. He is wearing a black shirt with gold stripes down the arms, and blue pants.

Eventually he exits the produce section and heads to the checkout area. He waits in line for roughly two minutes, and police included overhead video of him ringing up his items and paying.

After he pays is when the action begins.

At 6:45 p.m. the man heads towards an exit of the store and he sees two police officers. He immediately turns around and heads back towards the other side of the store. The two officers head in the same direction.

A few seconds later, the man can be seen running towards the exit on the other side of the building and out the door. Two other police officers quickly follow him out the door.

The newly released video ends with the officers running out the door. The man was shot outside a few minutes later in the parking lot of the store.

The Michigan State Police said it finished its investigation on May 13 and has turned its findings over to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office for review.

Black Lives Matter of Lansing held a press conference last week, calling for the surveillance footage to be released and asking families who felt victimized by ELPD to come forward.

Also last week, ELPD released the names of the officers allegedly involved in the shooting.

You can find video of the body camera video footage that East Lansing Police released earlier this month in the link below: