There is a warning today from Jackson city officials.

They say there’s another e-mail scam making the rounds, and it has to do with contractors.

The e-mail claims to be from the “City of Jackson Business License Management Division.”

It includes the city’s logo.

The e-mail asks for payment to renew a license and directs contractors to a link at the bottom.

There is no “Business License Management Division” at the city of Jackson.

This is a scam.