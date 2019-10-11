Emergency motion filed over “same-sex adoption case” in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP) – The Attorney General filed an emergency motion to stop a federal judge adoption ruling.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an emergency motion today as they appeal the Grand Rapids District Court’s decision as well as saying the judge wrongly accused Nessel of being anti-Catholic.



She contends U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids, who ruled last month , misinterpreted a 2015 state law. She says the law allows child-placing agencies to turn away families in private cases based on their sincerely held religious beliefs, but not when they place state-supervised children.



The “court’s opinion does not preserve a status quo but rather shatters it,” said her office in a written statement.



The statement goes on to say at the center of the dispute are children who are wards of the state and eligible for adoption through St. Vincent Catholic Charities, which has contracted with the state “to provide publicly funded foster care and adoption services to children in care regardless of its beliefs but on the same terms and conditions as other child place agencies.”



The Attorney General’s motion explains that the contractual language requires child placement agencies to inform the Department of Health and Human Services whether a prospective parent meets minimum licensing requirements required by law.



Nessel says the injunction overturns a non-discrimination policy that’s been in place several years.