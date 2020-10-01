Empty the shelters pet adoption event underway in Mid-Michigan

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)–If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry family member now is a good time to do it during the Bissel empty the shelters event at the Ingham county animal control and shelter.

Starting now through October 4th you can adopt a dog for $25 and a cat for $10, with the Bissel company picking up the rest of the tab.

All animals are spayed or neutered, and are up to date on their vaccinations, and microchipped. Dogs adopted by Ingham county residents will receive a license.