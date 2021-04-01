EMU Announces plans for “more traditional” in-person, on-campus fall semester

YPSILANTI, Mich.(WLNS) – Eastern Michigan University said Thursday it will plan to have a “more traditional” in-person return to learning this fall.

Eastern said it is planning for safe on-campus experiences for student organizations, housing, athletics and other aspects of University operations in a press release.

Eastern Michigan University President James Smith said in the university release: “We understand that for many students, particularly those in their first and second years, a more traditional in-person/on-campus experience provides the greatest opportunity for a successful start to achieving their degree. We are approaching our planning cautiously and carefully, with safety considerations a primary consideration.”

The University’s #EMUSafe initiatives, led by a Steering Committee that includes faculty and union representatives, have guided the institution to a low overall COVID-19 case count relative to other universities in Michigan.

The University is working with academic leaders to prepare other operating scenarios that provide reduced levels of in-person activities. Those scenarios ensure that, should public health matters dictate not operating at the in-person capacity of its baseline plan, it is prepared to adjust operations.

President Smith said, “I thank our students, faculty and staff for their adjustments and hard work to get us through the semester. I remain deeply grateful for our faculty’s extraordinary efforts to adapt course delivery and our student’s compliance with the many practices necessary to keep one another safe and our case numbers low.”

Highlights include new technology on campus

Students will experience a striking new engineering and technology campus thanks to the $40 million renovations of Sill Hill to accommodate the expansion of engineering programs in the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology. The expansion includes state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, and maker spaces.

Renovated recreation center

Eastern’s recreation center, known as the Rec/IM, has undergone an extensive $16 million renovation and now stands as an exceptional and revitalized facility supporting the health and wellness of students, faculty and staff. The upgraded facility features new cardiovascular and weight training areas, gaming tables, and a commons area.

Single-rooms discounted

Recognizing the ongoing interest in single rooms among students and their parents, Eastern is again offering single rooms at a significantly reduced cost for the Fall 2021 semester (2021-22 academic year) as part of its #EMUSafe efforts. The cost of a single room will only be $1,000 more than students’ cost to live in a double room. In the past, single rooms cost $2,500 more than doubles. The move will lower Eastern’s single room rates in residence halls by 16 – 18 percent, depending on the residence hall.