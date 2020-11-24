Enbridge files federal lawsuit prevent Line 5 shutdown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Enbridge Energy has filed a federal lawsuit against the State of Michigan, asking the courts to prevent the state from shutting down the Line 5 twin oil pipelines.

That’s after a November 13th order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer company to close the controversial pipelines by May of 2021.

Those are the pipelines that run below the Straits of Mackinac. They have operated for more than 60 years, but recent damage from passing ships have caused concern among politicians and environmental groups. They worry that too much damage to the pipelines could lead to an oil spill on the Great Lakes, which would be disastrous for the state’s economy.

Enbridge, a Canadian company, is planning to build a tunnel through the bedrock below the Straits to house those pipelines. The company says this would protect them from harm and make an oil spill much less likely.

Opponents disagree, and earlier this month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the pipelines to be shut down by May of next year. Enbridge is asking United States District Court for Western Michigan to block that order.

“The attempt to shut down Line 5 interferes with the comprehensive federal regulation of pipeline safety and burdens interstate and foreign commerce in clear violation of federal law and the US Constitution,” Enbridge said in a press release.

The company says the safety regulator for Line 5 is not the state, but rather a federal agency, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The governor issued a press release in response to the lawsuit.

“Today’s lawsuit filed by Enbridge brazenly defies the people of Michigan and their right to protect the Great Lakes from a catastrophic oil spill,” she argued.

She adds that the state is within its rights to revoke the 1953 easement that allows Line 5 to operate, claiming Enbridge has violated it multiple times.