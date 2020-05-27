Enbridge finds protective coating gaps on Michigan pipeline

Traverse City, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge said Tuesday it had discovered four spots on an oil pipeline in Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac where protective coating has worn away, leaving bare metal exposed.

The Canadian company said crews noticed the spots this month while installing screw anchors to secure sections of its Line 5 in the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan.

“We immediately inspected the line with remotely operated vehicles and with divers and determined there are no integrity issues and Line 5 remains safe,” spokesman Ryan Duffy said.

Each spot is less than 6 square inches in size and will be repaired within the next 10 days, he said. They are on the east segment of Line 5, which divides into two pipes when crossing the bottom of the straits.

The entire 67-year-old pipeline runs from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.