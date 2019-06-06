Enbridge plans to head to court over Line 5 Snyder deal; Nessel welcomes court fight
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Enbridge Inc. is asking a Michigan court to rule on the legality of an agreement it reached with former Gov. Rick Snyder to build an oil pipeline beneath the channel linking lakes Huron and Michigan.
The Canadian company said Thursday that it is asking the Michigan Court of Claims to determine the constitutional validity of the deal.
The Court of Claims deals with civil actions filed against the state and its agencies.
Snyder, a Republican, was replaced in January by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She is pushing the company to speed up its timeline for building the tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac and wants to reach an agreement by Monday.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said a law enacted in December to implement the tunnel agreement violates the state constitution.
After learning about Enbridge's planned lawsuit, Nessel was quick to respond today.
"While we are not able to comment on Enbridge's lawsuit as we have yet to receive it, we are pleased to know that Enbridge shares the Attorney General's interest in securing an expedited resolution to this matter. We look forward to seeing them in Court."
