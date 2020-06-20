Enbridge shuts down Line 5 under Straits, inspects for damage

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Enbridge Inc. said Monday, June, 17, 2019, it’s moving ahead with collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while preparing for a court battle with Michigan’s governor over a planned oil pipeline tunnel there. The Canadian company, which has been drilling into the ground on the south side of the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan, said it will begin boring into the lakebed this week from a barge in shallow water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – TheEnbridge Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac has been shut down because of damage to an anchor support.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday sent a letter to Al Monaco, CEO of Enbridge, following the discovery this week of further damage to the Line 5 pipeline running through the Straits of Mackinac.

“The information I have received about this incident leaves many unanswered questions as to the cause of this damage, the catastrophe that may have been narrowly avoided, and the threats that may remain as a result of the damaged infrastructure,” Governor Whitmer said.

On Thursday, Enbridge alerted the State of Michigan an anchor support on one of the dual pipelines running along the bottomlands of the Straits of Mackinac had incurred significant damage. This support lies approximately 150 feet from a section of the pipeline where damage to the pipeline coating was discovered on or around May 26, 2020.

After discovering the damaged anchor support, Enbridge shut down the pipeline and is gathering more information through divers, the use of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), and other means. The pipeline remains shut down as Enbridge continues to gather more information.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also released a statement after Enbridge notified state officials of damage that recently occurred to its Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac:

“I was deeply troubled to learn of this most recent disclosure by Enbridge of yet another incident involving Line 5, this time resulting in considerable damage to an anchor support on the pipeline. Yet again, Enbridge has confirmed what we already know – Line 5 is a clear and present danger to our Great Lakes and to the millions of Michiganders who rely on those lakes for recreation, business and tourism.”

“One close call with Line 5 is one too many, which is why I am calling on Enbridge to proceed with the utmost caution and care,” Governor Whitmer said.