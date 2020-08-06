Endangered missing advisory: 90-year-old female, Monroe County Sheriff reports

Monroe County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing 90-year-old woman. She was last seen southbound US-23 near Ypsilanti.

Norma St. Holmes is a white woman, 5’2″ and 140 pounds.

Her hair is white and shoulder-length. Ms. St. Holmes has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and white horizontal striped shirt, a white jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

She drives a 2012 silver Chevrolet Malibu with the plate, CEM4837.

St. Holmes has an onset of dementia and may be heading to Indiana.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency, 734-240-7700.