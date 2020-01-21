Enjoy nature and help protect Michigan water with a new mobile app

A new mobile app is providing the tools to be a citizen scientist.
Trout Unlimited’s new mobile application, RIVERS which stands for “River Inventory by Volunteers for Efficient Restoration Strategies,” allows residents to report any issues that could effect Michigan rivers.
The information provided by volunteers who share information about places they love helps managers plan restoration projects.
Soil erosion into Michigan’s streams can damage fish habitats by smothering spawning beds, reducing visibility and adding extra nutrients that can overgrow algae, sucking oxygen out of the water.
Reports using the app can protect fish habitats and help fix the road infrastructure.
“Our goal is to minimize any negative effects on natural habitat while maintaining our network of county roads,” said Kelly Smith, Newaygo County Road Commission manager.
The RIVERS app is a convenient way for anglers and citizen scientists to collect information, helping turn everyday observations into actions that protect and improve Michigan’s waters.
