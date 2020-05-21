Enjoy the Michigan outdoors safely this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hat? Check. Bug Spray? Check. Social Distancing? Check.



Michigan residents can enjoy plenty of options for safe and responsible outdoor adventures this weekend.



Before you head out the Michigan Department of Natural Resources just wanted to remind residents that the state is still under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.



That means smaller gatherings as well as gearing up for realistic expectations of what’s available to you at state parks, boating access sites, recreation areas, and other DNR-managed destinations.



In Michigan, you are never more than six miles away from a body of water which makes fishing locally an easy lure for those looking to wander into an adventure. You can always float on down to the over 1,300 public boating access sites, for a fun-filled weekend. You have a lot of open ground to cover as well if you take a hike or bike ride on DNR’s 13,000 miles of managed trails as well as local paths in your community. Be sure to check your local outdoors to see what’s in your area, chances are a perfect getaway is closer than you think.



Plan ahead, and put safety first by only going out if you’re feeling healthy, bringing hand sanitizer, paying attention to posted signs, helping keeping outdoor areas clean, and being patient as we all enjoy the outdoors.



If you are exploring nature from the comfort of your own home, be sure to check out nature lessons, videos, scavenger hunts, backyard bingo, and virtual field trips with DNR educators.



However, you choose to enjoy it Michigan’s great outdoors are here for you all year long. Be safe, responsible, and have fun!