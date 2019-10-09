As vibrant colors usher in Autumn, Michigan’s 19 million acres of scenic forests create a colorful season of crimsons, oranges and golds.
Take a road trip, train ride, or hit a trail to hike, bike or horse around.
Immerse yourself in the colors of the season by picking one of the many apple orchards and cider mills throughout the state. Enjoy an afternoon at Uncle John’s Cider Mill for a unique date idea or simple family fun. Back in the 1900’s the mill was used as a cattle barn, but now has been converted into a cider press and doughnut shop. Uncle John’s has won awards for their fresh cider and hard apple cider. Go visit and explore the five-acre corn maze, take a free wagon ride, visit the pumpkin patch or walk the nature trail.
If you prefer the spirit of the season in a glass, Michigan is home to over 140 wineries and 150 tasting rooms. The state also has 330 breweries on tap ready to pour hearty, fall-inspired craft beers and crisp hard ciders.
If you would like to receive a weekly fall color report in your inbox that highlights where colors may be peaking in the coming weeks and other activities in the area, sign up on Michigan.org. It’s a great resource for people chasing the fall colors.
Whatever you do to enjoy the magnificent colors that are lighting up the mitten state, fall is full of breathtaking opportunities.
Enjoying the fall season in Michigan
