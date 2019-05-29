EPA offering $14 million in grants for runoff prevention projects at the Great Lakes

Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS/AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking grant applications for projects to reduce runoff of polluted water into the Great Lakes.

About $14 million will be divided among roughly 30 projects targeting excess nutrients and storm water, which feed harmful algae blooms and otherwise degrade water quality.

Projects could include restoration, green infrastructure, manure management, farmer-led education and outreach programs.

Government agencies, tribes, universities and nonprofits are among those eligible.

The deadline for applications is July 12th. The grants are being offered under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. 

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funds projects such as toxic pollution, invasive species, runoff and habitat loss.

