EPA’s weakening of mercury emission standards threaten public health, Great Lakes

LANSING – Sporting, health and conservation groups today voiced their strong concerns regarding the weakening of the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards.

Those concerns are opening the door for increased mercury and other dangerous pollution in the air and water, which could exacerbate the effects of COVID-19.

The Mercury and Air Toxic Standards (MATS) is a rule that regulates emissions of mercury and other dangerous air pollutants from coal and oil-fired power plants. Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency changed how the benefits of mercury emission standards are calculated so that the economic cost takes precedence over public health gains.

“Fishing is a $2.3 billion industry in Michigan and the rollback of the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards is a direct threat to our beautiful Great Lakes,” said Dennis Eade, executive director of the Michigan Steelhead and Salmon Fishermen’s Association. “An increase in mercury and other harmful pollutants in our air and water will have a devastating effect on human health, tourism, businesses and our state’s economy.”

Other wildlife and air and quality advocates also say that attacking federal mercury pollution safeguards has severe health impacts for people– particularly communities of color, who are already more likely to be exposed to higher rates of dangerous air pollution.