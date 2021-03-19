EPIC-MRA statewide poll results on legislation to change nurse anesthesia laws

Michigan (WLNS) — A new poll shows that Michigan voters oppose efforts to remove a provision in state law that requires physicians to supervise the use of anesthesia in surgical procedures.

That’s according to an EPIC- MRA poll that used 400 samples to gauge the participants’ opinion on anesthesia care.

The study conducted March 11-16 comes amid lawmakers’ debate over a bill that would eliminate the state’s longstanding requirement that physicians supervise the administration of anesthesia in Michigan.

Among the majority of Michigan residents, or their family members who had undergone a surgical procedure over the past few years, 64% said that anesthesia was administered by a physician anesthesiologist.

Only 10% had their anesthesia administered by a nurse anesthetist, 4% by a physician/nurse team with 23% uncertain.

When asked, if voters or their family members must undergo a surgical procedure in the future that required anesthesia, and the medical facility did not have a physician anesthesiologist on site, a 64% majority would prefer to have anesthesia administered by a nurse anesthetist supervised by an attending physician with only 10% saying they would prefer having anesthesia administered by a nurse anesthetist who was not supervised by an attending physician.

Families are also rejecting attempts by hospital administrators and other interest groups to remove the requirement that physicians participate in the administration of anesthesia care.

By a 66-14 percent solid majority, voters oppose legislation to remove Michigan’s current requirement of physician supervision in anesthesia care, with 49 percent strongly opposed to the legislation.

• Republicans oppose the legislation by 74 to 13 percent, Republican women oppose it by 79 to 10 percent, as do self-identified conservatives by 76 to 10 percent.

• Opposition to the legislation weakens only slightly after voters hear messages used by both sides, but showing 60 percent would still be opposed, with 47 percent strongly opposed.

• Republicans still oppose the bill after arguments by 70 percent, with Republican women still opposed by 75 percent.

• It their state legislator voted for the bill, 33 percent of all respondents would be less likely to support their legislator; including 40 percent of all Republicans, and 53 percent of Republican women.