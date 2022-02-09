BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — One of Michigan’s largest music festivals has released details about what to expect this summer.

Faster Horses is set for July 22-24, with big names like Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen slated to perform.

Faster Horses boasts around 40,000 spectators each year.

Tickets are set to go on sale on March 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Last year, the festival had a handful of issues, with four deaths being reported and at least 66 COVID-19 cases being counted a week after the music festival.

Among those who died at the festival includes 30-year-old Melissa Donna Havens, who died on natural causes, and Dawson Brown, Richie Mays Jr. and Kole Sova, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning on July 17.