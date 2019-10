An apparent attempted escape by a prisoner being transported from court to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has forced the closing of US-127 near Jolly Road.

6 News is told the prisoner was able to open a door on the transport van and jumped out of the moving vehicle onto the highway just after 2:00 p.m..

The prisoner is in critical condition this afternoon at a local hospital.

There were no other escapes and no other injuries.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated