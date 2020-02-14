Live Now
Closing arguments begin in Kathie Klages trial

ESPN Game Day coming to East Lansing this weekend

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. ESPN is reminding employees of the network’s policy to avoid talking about politics after radio talk show host Dan Le Batard criticized President Donald Trump and his recent racist comments and ESPN itself on the air this week. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – ESPN College Gameday will be back in East Lansing this weekend for the MSU men’s basketball game against Maryland.

Doors open for the game at the Breslin Center on Saturday at 4:30pm, tip off is set for 6pm.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased on the MSU Athletics Website. Third party sites like StubHub have tickets going for about $70 each.

Keep in mind the “no-bag policy” will be in effect for the event.

The Breslin Center doors at the Gilbert Pavilion and Northwest Kalamazoo gates will open at 9:30 a.m. Admission and parking is free. Signs are– of course– optional.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan