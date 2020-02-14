ESPN Game Day coming to East Lansing this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – ESPN College Gameday will be back in East Lansing this weekend for the MSU men’s basketball game against Maryland.
Doors open for the game at the Breslin Center on Saturday at 4:30pm, tip off is set for 6pm.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased on the MSU Athletics Website. Third party sites like StubHub have tickets going for about $70 each.
Keep in mind the “no-bag policy” will be in effect for the event.
The Breslin Center doors at the Gilbert Pavilion and Northwest Kalamazoo gates will open at 9:30 a.m. Admission and parking is free. Signs are– of course– optional.
