Ethics committee reviewing two Michigan lawmakers on campaign spending

The House Ethics Committee said Monday it is reviewing allegations of wrongdoing against Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Bill Huizenga.

The committee did not reveal the nature of the complaints, but the offices of the lawmakers said they are related to campaign spending and not the members’ official congressional duties.

Tlaib is a high-profile freshman Democrat from Detroit, while Huizenga, a Republican, is in his fifth term representing west-central Michigan.

Both lawmakers denied wrongdoing, saying in separate statements that they were cooperating with investigators.

The complaint against Tlaib focused on her decision to pay herself $4,000 a month in salary from her 2018 campaign account, an action that conservative groups called improper.

A spokesman for Tlaib called the complaint politically motivated. Tlaib, part of the “squad” of freshman women of color in the House, is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and has been the focus of repeated attacks from Trump and other Republicans.

“Representative Tlaib fully complied with the law and acted in good faith at all times,” said Denzel McCampbell, a spokesman for Tlaib.

Brian Patrick, a spokesman for Huizenga, called the complaint against the congressman “partisan and politically motivated” and said it has been resolved by the Federal Election Commission.

The FEC complaint alleged that Huizenga had misused his campaign account for personal use and had failed to properly itemize expenses. He denied wrongdoing.

The ethics panel began the reviews after separate referrals from the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, which investigates complaints against House members.

The ethics panel stressed that the review “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee.”

The panel says it will announce next steps in November.