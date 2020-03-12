European Central Bank deploys stimulus to ease virus damage

The European Central Bank is seen next to the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, late Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – The European Central Bank is deploying new stimulus measures to cushion the economic pain inflicted by the virus outbreak.

The central bank decided Thursday to buy up 120 billion euros more in bonds, money that is newly created and injected into the financial system. It is also providing cheap loans to banks to make sure they have the liquidity needed.

It’s all aimed at helping businesses get financing and stimulating activity to offset the downturn from all the closings and restrictions due to the virus outbreak. The 19 countries that use the euro is likely facing a recession this year.