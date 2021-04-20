European regulator: benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh risks

LONDON (AP) – Experts at the agency that regulates drugs for the European Union say the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh risks despite ‘possible link” to rare blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that these rare blood disorders should be considered as “very rare side effects of the vaccine.”

Last week, Johnson & Johnson halted its European roll-out of the vaccine after U.S. officials recommended a pause in the vaccine when they detected six very rare blood clot cases among nearly 7 million people who had been vaccinated.

European officials said they considered all currently available evidence from the U.S., including eight reports of serious cases of rare blood clots.