Evacuations urged in parts of mid-Michigan due to flooding

EDENVILLE, Mich. (AP) – Authorities urged people living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of the Tittabawassee River to evacuate their homes following heavy rains that put pressure on dams in the area.

Midland County 911 sent out a series of alerts early Tuesday saying the Edenville and Sanford dams were at risk of failing, and those living near Sanford Lake, Wixom Lake and other area waterways should evacuate.

Shelters were set up at two schools.

Midland County Emergency Management later said that the dams were “structurally sound,” but evacuation measures were still in place.

Just to the north in Gladwin County, the National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for the Cedar River below the Chappel Dam.