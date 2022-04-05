LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On April 7, End Violence Encounters (EVE), a Domestic Violence Shelter is hosting a townhall panel discussing community response for sexual assault as a part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event titled “Aftermath Matters: Creating a Community Care Response for Sexual Assault” will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center.

The event will open up the floor for local nonprofit experts to talk about how to conduct a unified community care response to sexual assault.

The discussion will work to support and uplift survivors as they navigate their trauma, as well as inform the community on post-assault best practices.

Event officials say the day will focus on how the community can come together to support and be there for survivors of sexual assault, also putting a direct emphasis on why the response to sexual assault is so important.