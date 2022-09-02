LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s game day for Michigan State University. The big ten university will face off against the Western Michigan Broncos Friday for the first game of the season.

Guidelines and tips for tailgating and parking:

Tailgating lots open at 3 p.m. Friday

Arrive early

Parking passes are $20

Have a plan before arriving

Fans can sign up to receive game-day updates from MSU Police and Public Safety this season by texting SPARTANFB22 to 888777

to Tailgating is permitted in all public parking areas on campus

Items prohibited in Spartan Stadium:

Non-clear bags

Food or beverages

camcorders

Selfie sticks

Bag Policy: