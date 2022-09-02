LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s game day for Michigan State University. The big ten university will face off against the Western Michigan Broncos Friday for the first game of the season.
Guidelines and tips for tailgating and parking:
- Tailgating lots open at 3 p.m. Friday
- Arrive early
- Parking passes are $20
- Have a plan before arriving
- Fans can sign up to receive game-day updates from MSU Police and Public Safety this season by texting SPARTANFB22 to 888777
- Tailgating is permitted in all public parking areas on campus
Items prohibited in Spartan Stadium:
- Non-clear bags
- Food or beverages
- camcorders
- Selfie sticks
Bag Policy:
- People can bring in clear bags
- Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- Clear bags will be available for purchase at various Sparty’s Locker Room locations
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bag, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap