Ex-assistant AG enters plea after allegations of inappropriate relationship with sexual assault victim in his case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday former assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej plead no contest to two counts of willful neglect of duty by a public officer.

The no contest plea comes after an investigation led by Attorney General Dana Nessel into Kolodziej’s inappropriate involvement with one of the victims in a sexual assault case.

According to a quote from AG Nessel, she was notified of allegations made against Kolodziej on Sept. 5, 2019, a year after Kolodziej was hired to prosecute the case.

According to a press release from prosecuting attorney Chris Becker, Kolodziej has agreed to a consent suspension of his license to practice law for five years.

Initially, Kolodziej was facing two felony counts of misconduct in office, however those counts were dismissed after Kolodziej entered the no contest plea deal. A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing

Sentencing is set for July 16, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. in front of the Honorable Sara Spencer-Noggle.