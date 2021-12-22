Ex-Detroit councilman Pugh out of prison after teen sex case

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, ex-Detroit City Council president and former TV news anchor Charles Pugh returns to a courtroom during his preliminary trial at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Pugh has been granted parole about five years after his conviction for having sex with a teenage boy when he previously worked as a TV journalist. Michigan’s Department of Corrections says Pugh is expected to be released from prison sometime in December 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The former president of the Detroit City Council was released from state prison Wednesday after serving five years for having sex with a teenage boy when he previously worked as a TV journalist.

Charles Pugh, 50, left the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia shortly before 8 a.m. with books and other belongings, said Chris Gautz, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“He is out now,” Gautz told the Detroit Free Press. “He had some individuals who picked him up and brought him some clothing to change into.”

Pugh was sentenced to 5 1/2 to 15 years in 2016 after he admitted to having sex with a teenage boy under the age of 16. He had pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct. Pugh was granted parole in July and given a late December release date.

The teen was younger than 16 when he and Pugh illegally engaged in sex acts in 2003 and 2004, when Pugh was 31 and working for WJBK-TV.

Pugh, a former weekend anchor on WJBK-TV (Channel 2), served as Detroit City Council president from 2010 until he suddenly resigned in 2013 and left Detroit as allegations surfaced about sexual misconduct. He was the city’s first openly gay elected official.

Pugh must register as a sex offender, spend two years on parole and be required to wear a GPS tether for at least six months. The tether was attached before he left the prison, Gautz said.